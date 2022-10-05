Overview

Dr. Celeste Bremer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Bremer works at Virginia Oncology Associates in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA and Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.