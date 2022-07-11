See All Hematologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Celeste Bello, MD

Hematology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Celeste Bello, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.

Dr. Bello works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Mantle Cell Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology of Virginia Pllc
    (813) 745-4673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Moffitt Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Erythropoietin Test
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Erythropoietin Test

Treatment frequency



Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Follicular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 11, 2022
    Jul 11, 2022
Dr. Bello was so easy to talk to & she explained things in terms that I understood. I will start treatment with her in a few months. I highly recommend her as an Oncologist. k
    Chris Rudacille — Jul 11, 2022
    About Dr. Celeste Bello, MD

    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942364856
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida - Hematology/Oncology
    Residency
    • University of South Florida - Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Celeste Bello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bello works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bello’s profile.

    Dr. Bello has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Mantle Cell Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

