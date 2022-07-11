Overview

Dr. Celeste Bello, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Bello works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Mantle Cell Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.