Dr. Celeste Angel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Celeste Angel, DO
Overview
Dr. Celeste Angel, DO is a Dermatologist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their residency with University Of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pa
Dr. Angel works at
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Overland Park7901 W 135th St # 100, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 754-5091
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Angel?
She was friendly, caring, and thorough. I had some minor issues that needed treatment and she explained clearly the condition and how to treat it. Took the time to answer all my questions and I appreciate that.
About Dr. Celeste Angel, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1568669794
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pa
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angel works at
Dr. Angel has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
723 patients have reviewed Dr. Angel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.