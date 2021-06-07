Overview

Dr. Celesta Hunsiker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Rome Memorial Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.



Dr. Hunsiker works at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC in New Hartford, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.