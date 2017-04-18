See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Celena Dancourt, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Celena Dancourt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University

Dr. Dancourt works at MAY TSUI in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    May Tsui
    295 Madison Ave Rm 707, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 316-0998
  2. 2
    Mind Dynamics
    380 Lexington Ave # 17FL, New York, NY 10168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 608-4990
  3. 3
    Mind Dynamics
    34 S Broadway Ste 607, White Plains, NY 10601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 993-6333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Westchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD Testing
Adjustment Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anorexia
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder
Bulimia
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Combination Drug Dependence
Conversion Disorder
Delusional Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Family Psychotherapy
Gender Dysphoria
Group Psychotherapy
Hallucinogen Dependence
Hypochondriasis
Individual Therapy
Marijuana Addiction
Medication Management
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychological Testing
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Somatoform Disorders
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Celena Dancourt, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225221468
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Deaceness Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE OF SANTA CASA OF SAO PAULO
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Celena Dancourt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dancourt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dancourt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dancourt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dancourt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dancourt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dancourt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dancourt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

