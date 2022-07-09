Dr. Ceferino Cata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ceferino Cata, MD
Overview
Dr. Ceferino Cata, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They completed their fellowship with Loyola Univeristy Med Center
Dr. Cata works at
Locations
Miami Valley Hospital South2400 Miami Valley Dr, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 223-3053
- 2 68 Darst Rd Ste 100, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 558-3021
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a procedure Friday with Dr. Cata & was extremely impressed with how much he had researched my case before coming in to discuss questions I might have before the procedure. He ended up having to do a little less than initially thought. He was fantastic, through, explained & showed me the before & after pictures of the arteries that needed work done. He is fabulous & I feel so blessed to have him take care of me. Very caring doctor.
About Dr. Ceferino Cata, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Loyola Univeristy Med Center
- The Christ Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University Cleveland
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cata works at
Dr. Cata has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cata speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.