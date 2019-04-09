Dr. Ceferina Del Rosario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Rosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ceferina Del Rosario, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ceferina Del Rosario, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.
Dr. Del Rosario works at
Primary Care System Polk County103 Escambia Ave, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 421-7778
Admitting Hospitals
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
One of the best Doctors ever! Very caring and respectful of her clients.
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1124039789
- CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Del Rosario has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Del Rosario accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Del Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Del Rosario works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Rosario. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Rosario.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Rosario, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Rosario appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.