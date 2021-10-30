Overview

Dr. Cedric Tankson, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Tankson works at UF Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine - Leesburg in Leesburg, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Limb Pain and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.