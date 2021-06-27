See All Neurosurgeons in St Petersburg, FL
Dr. Cedric Shorter, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Cedric Shorter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|Louisiana State University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Anthony's Hospital.

Dr. Shorter works at Neurosurgical Associates of Tampa Bay in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Associates of Tampa Bay
    603 7th St S Ste 540, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 382-7126
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Northside Hospital
  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  • St. Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Brain Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Brain Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Clipping Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Complex Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Tumors (Brain) Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Rhizotomy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Surgery Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transphenoidal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations of the Brain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 27, 2021
    Dr. Shorter was very honest and didn't speak out of place where my condition involves other specialists. He explained the procedure on easy to understand terms.
    Mary — Jun 27, 2021
    About Dr. Cedric Shorter, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|Louisiana State University
    Medical Education
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cedric Shorter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shorter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shorter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shorter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shorter works at Neurosurgical Associates of Tampa Bay in St Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shorter’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shorter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shorter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shorter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shorter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

