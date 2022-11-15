Dr. Cedric Rutland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cedric Rutland, MD
Overview
Dr. Cedric Rutland, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Rutland works at
Locations
Cedric Franklin Rutland M.D.4646 Brockton Ave Ste 202, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (949) 203-1340
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is amazing! He did a Bronchoscopy procedure for me in 2021. I can't say enough how pleased I am that he did this for me as I was a healthy 41 year-old man at the time, other than a rare chronic problem. Because of him, I was able to rule out the last of many possible reasons for my problem and I finally have peace of mind knowing what my issue is. Going forward I can now directly address my medical issue and I would not have been able to without Dr. Rutland. As a bonus, he was friendly in the meetings, honest, informative, very knowledgeable, approachable, caring, and an expert at what he does! He is everything that is RIGHT with our medical system today.
About Dr. Cedric Rutland, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1811122799
Education & Certifications
- Kansas University Medical Center|Kansas University Medical Center|Kansas University Medical Center|University of Kansas Medical Center|University of Kansas Medical Center|University of Kansas Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rutland has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rutland accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.