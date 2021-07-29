Overview

Dr. Cedric Pratt, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Pratt works at Magie Mabrey Eye Clinic in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Conway, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Purulent Endophthalmitis and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.