Dr. Cedric Ortiguera,, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiguera, is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cedric Ortiguera,, MD
Overview
Dr. Cedric Ortiguera,, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Ortiguera, works at
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Ortho4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7468
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortiguera,?
I have had two flawless surgeries with Dr Ortiguera, and in fact I gave his information to a gentleman who is looking to get a total knee replacement My first surgery was a total knee replacement in late December, 2017. At the end of February, 2018, I spent two days up and down a ladder carrying roofing materials for our son's house without pain. The 2nd was a revision surgery for a torn rotator cuff. I had two prior surgeries, the 2nd of which was a total failure and Dr. Ortiguera simply opened up the shoulder, did all his work and today I have 95% use of the shoulder. Others said nothing could be done, or I would need the shoulder reversal surgery. Every appointment with him has been on time, he has taken the time to listen, and explained everything in layman terms.
About Dr. Cedric Ortiguera,, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1619967536
Education & Certifications
- Minneapolis Sports Medicine Center|MN Sprts Med Ctr
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
- New York University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortiguera, has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ortiguera, using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ortiguera, has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiguera, works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiguera,. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiguera,.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiguera,, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiguera, appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.