Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.3 (27)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Cedric Ortiguera,, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Ortiguera, works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jacksonville - Ortho
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 (904) 914-7468

McMurray's Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
McMurray's Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Jul 28, 2022
I have had two flawless surgeries with Dr Ortiguera, and in fact I gave his information to a gentleman who is looking to get a total knee replacement My first surgery was a total knee replacement in late December, 2017. At the end of February, 2018, I spent two days up and down a ladder carrying roofing materials for our son's house without pain. The 2nd was a revision surgery for a torn rotator cuff. I had two prior surgeries, the 2nd of which was a total failure and Dr. Ortiguera simply opened up the shoulder, did all his work and today I have 95% use of the shoulder. Others said nothing could be done, or I would need the shoulder reversal surgery. Every appointment with him has been on time, he has taken the time to listen, and explained everything in layman terms.
Dusty Rhoades — Jul 28, 2022
  • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
  • 29 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1619967536
  • Minneapolis Sports Medicine Center|MN Sprts Med Ctr
  • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
  • Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
  • New York University School of Medicine
  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Dr. Cedric Ortiguera,, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiguera, is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ortiguera, has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ortiguera, has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ortiguera, works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ortiguera,’s profile.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiguera,. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiguera,.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiguera,, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiguera, appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

