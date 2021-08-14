Overview

Dr. Cedric Emery, MD is an Urology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Ojai Valley Community Hospital.



Dr. Emery works at Dr Hantke Md in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.