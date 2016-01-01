Dr. Cedric Akau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cedric Akau, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4275
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. Cedric Akau, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Akau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akau.
