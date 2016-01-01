Overview

Dr. Cedric Akau, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Akau works at Straub Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.