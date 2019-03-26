Overview

Dr. Cedrek McFadden, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McFadden works at Prisma Health Colon And Rectal Surgery in Greenville, SC with other offices in Greer, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.