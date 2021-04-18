Dr. Cedar Malone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cedar Malone, MD
Overview
Dr. Cedar Malone, MD is a Dermatologist in Cary, NC.
Dr. Malone works at
Locations
-
1
Cary Skin Center200 Wellesley Trade Ln, Cary, NC 27519 Directions (919) 363-7546Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 1:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 1:30pm
-
2
Cary Skin Center5 First Village Dr Ste 101, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-1761
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malone?
I've been a patient of Dr Malone for 3 years. She is a superb Doctor with her knowledge of dermatology, lasers, combined with her analytical mind, esthetic sense and skilled hand in performing procedures. She is always on time. The office has a variety of the latest laser equipment. She clearly explains my conditions and her proposed treatments. Her laser fees are very reasonable. I have always been secure in following her suggestions for treatment --- and pleased with the results! I strongly recommend Dr. Malone.
About Dr. Cedar Malone, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1588892558
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malone accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malone works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.