Dr. Cecily Lesko, MD
Overview
Dr. Cecily Lesko, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Lesko works at
Locations
-
1
North Jersey Eye Associates PA1005 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 472-4114
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My primary care physician had referred me to Dr. Lesko and I have been seeing her for eye exams the past few years. I have been very satisfied with the Clifton office and services provided. I would def. recommend Dr. Lesko to family, friends, or even a co-worker.
About Dr. Cecily Lesko, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lesko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lesko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lesko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lesko works at
Dr. Lesko has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Stye and Excision of Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lesko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lesko speaks German and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesko.
