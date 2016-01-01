Dr. Cecily Gallup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cecily Gallup, MD
Overview
Dr. Cecily Gallup, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Gallup works at
Locations
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-4071
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
About Dr. Cecily Gallup, MD
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1487853263
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
