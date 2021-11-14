Dr. Cecille Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cecille Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Cecille Taylor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
Cecille Taylor MD Inc.1615 Creekside Dr Ste 110, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 983-4550
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cecille Taylor is like a miracle worker! She noticed that I had an unusual need for a specialty lens prior to my cataract surgery. Thank goodness we postponed the surgery until the special lens arrived. I can now see way better than 20/20. I am so happy with Dr Taylor because she is brilliant and efficient!!! Thank you Dr. Taylor!
About Dr. Cecille Taylor, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- McGill U Hosps
- Alton Ochsner Med Fdn
- Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
