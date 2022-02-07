Overview

Dr. Cecilia Yoon, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Yoon works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.