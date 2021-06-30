Dr. Cecilia Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cecilia Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cecilia Wang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Third Military Medical University, Faculty Of Medcine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
North Jersey Psychiatry Associates LLC2035 Hamburg Tpke Ste M, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 839-2945
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was over medicated until I saw her. She prescribed just Vraylar for my bipolar disorder and now I feel on top of the world.
About Dr. Cecilia Wang, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1083780753
Education & Certifications
- Bergen Regional Medical Center
- Bergen Regional Medical Center
- Third Military Medical University, Faculty Of Medcine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.