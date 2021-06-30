Overview

Dr. Cecilia Wang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Third Military Medical University, Faculty Of Medcine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Wang works at North Jersey Psychiatric Assocs in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.