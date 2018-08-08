Dr. Perez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cecilia Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Cecilia Perez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 6650 Alton Pkwy Fl 3, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 932-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I attended a birth as a doula and had the privilege of witnessing Dr. Perez at work. She was one of the most genuinely caring OBGYNs I've ever seen. Excellent care and excellent bedside manner.
About Dr. Cecilia Perez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1083906556
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
