Dr. Cecilia Mo, MD
Dr. Cecilia Mo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - West 86th Street21 W 86th St, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mo is an excellent physician. She is comprehensive, thoughtful, and kind. Was so gentle with our infant daughter. Went above and beyond to contact us when she heard she got sick and was admitted to the hospital. Highly recommend her as your pediatrician!
About Dr. Cecilia Mo, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
