Overview

Dr. Cecilia Lopez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burton, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Lopez works at Lopez & Lopez Mds in Burton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.