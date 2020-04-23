Dr. Cecilia Ladines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cecilia Ladines, MD
Overview
Dr. Cecilia Ladines, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ladines works at
Locations
Mcr Health Inc.6040 State Road 70 E Unit B, Bradenton, FL 34203 Directions (941) 366-2273
Mcr. Health Inc.1515 26th Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 708-8600
Mcr Health Inc170 N Lime Ave, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 867-0127
Mcr Health Venice Pediatrics119 SHAMROCK BLVD, Venice, FL 34293 Directions (941) 493-3282
South Manatee Pediatrics5108 15th St E Ste 111, Bradenton, FL 34203 Directions (941) 210-7942
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We are transferring back to Dr. Ladines after our insurance changed and we had to change doctors. Dr. Ladines truly cares and listens! She only recommends medicine when it is absolutely necessary, which I personally love about her.
About Dr. Cecilia Ladines, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821066143
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ladines has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ladines accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ladines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ladines works at
Dr. Ladines speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladines. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladines.
