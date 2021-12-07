Dr. Cecilia Jorge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jorge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cecilia Jorge, MD
Dr. Cecilia Jorge, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- 1 7392 NW 35th Ter Ste 201, Miami, FL 33122 Directions (305) 597-9494
I am a new patient being treated by Dr. Jorge for my AD/HD. Out of the three psychiatrists that I have worked with in my lifetime, Dr. Jorge has by far been the kindest, attentive, and most professional. From the minute I spoke to administrative staff on the phone, to my appointment, to following up on obtaining my prescriptions, I have experienced excellent and detailed patient care. I had a number of things I needed during my appointment and all of my requests were taken care of the same day. Furthermore, it meant a lot to me that Dr. Jorge took the time out of her busy day to get to know me better and listen to my concerns, even though I was late to my appointment. Although Infinite Complete Care is a bit far from me, the overall experience I had with all staff in this office is worth the drive from Kendall to Florida City. What is even better is that Dr. Jorge is now providing telehealth so I can request that all of my appointments will be conducted virtually from now on.
- Psychiatry
- English
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
Dr. Jorge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
