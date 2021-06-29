See All Pediatricians in Kansas City, KS
Dr. Cecilia Hsu, MD

Pediatrics
Overview

Dr. Cecilia Hsu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from National Taiwan University and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hsu works at Gregorio Santos MD in Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cecilia C Hsu
    5701 State Ave Ste 100, Kansas City, KS 66102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5265

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Jun 29, 2021
    Wonderful pediatrician. Dr. Hsu was the best pediatrician for our daughters. She was very knowledgeable regarding specific health issues and took time to explain them to me. We were always treated with kindness and respect.
    About Dr. Cecilia Hsu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821147612
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Overlook Hospital
    Medical Education
    • National Taiwan University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cecilia Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

