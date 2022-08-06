Overview

Dr. Cecilia Grande, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus.



Dr. Grande works at Raben & Feldman Assoc in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.