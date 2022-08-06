See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in South Miami, FL
Dr. Cecilia Grande, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (80)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cecilia Grande, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus.

Dr. Grande works at Raben & Feldman Assoc in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Raben & Feldman Assoc
    7000 SW 62nd Ave Ste 400, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 856-1461

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cecilia Grande, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114949559
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cecilia Grande, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grande is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grande has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grande works at Raben & Feldman Assoc in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Grande’s profile.

    Dr. Grande has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grande on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Grande. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grande.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

