Dr. Cecilia Gambala, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Healthy Mothers Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 401-9550
Tulane Center for Women's Health4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 302, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 420-0291
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Gambala is truly a doctor with expertise to give you the best care and she also has a heart for her patients and the care she gives. This is my second pregnancy I am seeing her and I wouldn’t see any other doctor. She is amazing!
About Dr. Cecilia Gambala, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
