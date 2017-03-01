Overview

Dr. Cecilia Decook, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Holland Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Decook works at Lakewood Family Medicine in Holland, MI.