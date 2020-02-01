Overview

Dr. Cecile Pasion-Bregman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY OF CIBAO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Pasion-Bregman works at LifeStance Health in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.