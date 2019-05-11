Overview

Dr. Cecil Vaughn III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Vaughn III works at Banner Medical Clinic in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.