Overview

Dr. Cecil Lovell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with Walter Olin Moss Regional Hospital



Dr. Lovell works at MDVIP - Baton Rouge, Louisiana in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.