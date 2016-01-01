Overview

Dr. Cecil Folmar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Placentia-Linda Hospital.



Dr. Folmar works at Cecil John Folmar MD in Westminster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.