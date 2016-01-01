Dr. Cecil Floyd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Floyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cecil Floyd, MD
Overview
Dr. Cecil Floyd, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.
Dr. Floyd works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health - Floyd Medical Group805 Pamplico Highway Florence Medical Pavilion A S, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Floyd?
About Dr. Cecil Floyd, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 64 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1821056508
Education & Certifications
- La
- Charity Hospital
- Charity Hospital
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Floyd accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Floyd using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Floyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Floyd works at
Dr. Floyd has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Floyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Floyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Floyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.