Overview

Dr. Cecil Bailey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cedar Hill, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.



Dr. Bailey works at Heritage Inter-Med, PLLC in Cedar Hill, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.