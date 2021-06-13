Dr. Cecelia Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cecelia Hamilton, MD
Overview
Dr. Cecelia Hamilton, MD is a Dermatologist in Cleveland Heights, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Cleveland Dermatology Group LLC5 Severance Cir Ste 205, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118 Directions (216) 382-7072
- 2 29001 Cedar Rd Ste 305, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 565-7773
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Hamilton's for many, many years. She and her staff are professional, thorough, and kind. She asks me questions I hadn't even thought of. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Cecelia Hamilton, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1780683763
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamilton has seen patients for Rash, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.