Dr. Cecelia Damask, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damask is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cecelia Damask, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cecelia Damask, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Damask works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lake Mary Ear Nose Throat & Allergy795 Primera Blvd Ste 1031, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 829-8981
-
2
Cape Fear Otolaryngology PA2053 Valleygate Dr Ste 101, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-9222
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Damask?
I have been a patient of Dr. Damask for many years and she has always shown me that she cares about my condition and she has the expertise to identify and administer any procedures necessary. I highly recommend a call and visit.
About Dr. Cecelia Damask, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English, French
- 1790756955
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damask has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damask accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damask has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damask works at
Dr. Damask has seen patients for Dizziness, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damask on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Damask speaks French.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Damask. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damask.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damask, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damask appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.