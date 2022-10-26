Overview

Dr. Cecelia Damask, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Damask works at Lake Mary ENT Allergy & Hearing in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.