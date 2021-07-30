Dr. C Danae Steele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C Danae Steele, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. C Danae Steele, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from University of Oregon/Health Sciences University, Portland and is affiliated with HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Steele works at
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital835 S Van Buren St Rm 849, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 433-8558
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Steele is one of the best! Always listens to concerns and explains things in a way you can fully understand. She makes sure you understand your options fully and lets you make an educated choice- which she then supports you through. Appointments have never felt rushed. Her and her entire staff have always been wonderful to work with.
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1174601298
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- University Of Hawaii
- U Hawaii
- University of Oregon/Health Sciences University, Portland
Dr. Steele has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steele accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steele speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Steele. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steele.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.