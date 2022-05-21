Dr. Cayce Jehaimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jehaimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cayce Jehaimi, MD
Dr. Cayce Jehaimi, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Tripoli and is affiliated with Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida and HealthPark Medical Center.
Pediatric Endocrinology Women Children s Medical Plaza15901 Bass Rd Ste 102, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 610-0890
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Opticare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Jehaimi?
Dr Jehaimi was very patient and understanding when I had Internet issues for our telecommunication visit he even took the time to call me back to finish our visit and to see if I had any questions. He also personally responded to your messages you send through lee health portal. Awesome Dr.
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1023278645
- Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital|Lyndon B. Johnson Children's Hospital|MD Anderson Children Cancer Center|Memorial Hermann Hospital|University of Texas - M. D. Anderson Cancer Center|University Of Texas Health Center|University of Texas Health Sc
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation|Tulane University Hospital And Clinic
- Stollery Children's Hospital|Tripoli Medical Center|University of Alberta|University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine And Dentistry
- University of Tripoli
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- HealthPark Medical Center
Dr. Jehaimi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jehaimi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jehaimi.
Dr. Jehaimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jehaimi has seen patients for Pediatric Obesity and Pediatric Overweight.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Jehaimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jehaimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jehaimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.