Dr. Macardle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catriona Macardle, MD
Overview
Dr. Catriona Macardle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.
Dr. Macardle works at
Locations
-
1
IHA Associates in Gynecology & Obstetrics4350 Jackson Rd Ste 300, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (734) 995-2259
-
2
Iha Dermatologic Surgery Associates4936 W Clark Rd Ste 100, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-6200
-
3
Iha Obstetrics & Gynecology Chelsea14288 E Old US Highway 12 Ste 300, Chelsea, MI 48118 Directions (734) 426-1925
-
4
Gynecologic Oncology Clinic5333 McAuley Dr Rm 2110, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-3967
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macardle?
She is an extraordinarily kind, attentive, and knowledgeable physician. Truly stellar!
About Dr. Catriona Macardle, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1538401773
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macardle accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macardle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macardle works at
Dr. Macardle has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macardle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Macardle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macardle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macardle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macardle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.