Dr. Cathy Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathy Zhang, MD
Overview
Dr. Cathy Zhang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lynnwood, WA.
Dr. Zhang works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Lynnwood Asc19116 33rd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhang?
About Dr. Cathy Zhang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1316407984
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zhang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.