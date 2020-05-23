Overview

Dr. Cathy Sila, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Sila works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN HOSP in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH and Parma, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.