Dr. Cathy Saunders, MD
Overview
Dr. Cathy Saunders, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monaca, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Penn and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver.
Locations
Vimc - Center3468 Brodhead Rd Ste 12, Monaca, PA 15061 Directions (724) 728-3575
Curahealth Heritage Valley1000 Dutch Ridge Rd, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 728-3575
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
first time patient. dr saunders was very friendly. didn't panic when I had a problem and didn't get upset that I set her schedule behind. treated my problem very nicely. would recommend.
About Dr. Cathy Saunders, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Medical College Penn
Dr. Saunders works at
