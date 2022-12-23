See All Urologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Cathy Naughton, MD

Urology
2.4 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cathy Naughton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Dr. Naughton works at Urology Specialists of St. Luke's, LLC in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Gonorrhea Infections and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Urology Specialists of St. Luke's
    2355 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 310, Saint Louis, MO 63122
    Urology Specialists of St. Luke's
    111 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 24B, Chesterfield, MO 63017
    Metropolitan Urological Spec
    450 N New Ballas Rd Ste 150, Saint Louis, MO 63141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Dec 23, 2022
    My first visit to Doctor Naughton turned out to be so much better than my past Urologist. Doctor Naughton took charge, fully understood my conditions, very open and explained more to me than my past Urologist did in 2 years. She explained what conditions I have, what treatments she will begin with and how she expects the outcome. She could not have been better at helping me. I am very grateful I found her. Thank you Dr. Naughton. I look forward to you helping me further.
    John B — Dec 23, 2022
    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912923228
    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Internship
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Dr. Cathy Naughton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naughton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Naughton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Naughton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Naughton has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Gonorrhea Infections and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naughton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Naughton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naughton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naughton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naughton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

