Dr. Cathy Naughton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naughton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathy Naughton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cathy Naughton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. Naughton works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Specialists of St. Luke's2355 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 310, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (636) 685-7830
-
2
Urology Specialists of St. Luke's111 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 24B, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 685-7830
-
3
Metropolitan Urological Spec450 N New Ballas Rd Ste 150, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 315-9914
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Naughton?
My first visit to Doctor Naughton turned out to be so much better than my past Urologist. Doctor Naughton took charge, fully understood my conditions, very open and explained more to me than my past Urologist did in 2 years. She explained what conditions I have, what treatments she will begin with and how she expects the outcome. She could not have been better at helping me. I am very grateful I found her. Thank you Dr. Naughton. I look forward to you helping me further.
About Dr. Cathy Naughton, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1912923228
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Washington University, St Louis
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naughton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naughton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naughton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naughton works at
Dr. Naughton has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Gonorrhea Infections and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naughton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Naughton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naughton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naughton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naughton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.