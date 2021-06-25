Dr. Cathy Munro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathy Munro, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cathy Munro, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Locations
1
Dupage Obstetrics & Gynecology2001 S Wiesbrook Rd, Wheaton, IL 60189 Directions (630) 614-4000
2
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group351 Delnor Dr Ste 300, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 262-1001
3
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group2001 N Gary Ave Ste 110, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 614-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Patient Review:
You won't easily find another Dr as good as Dr Munro. She is very attentive, warm, nice sense of humor, looks at you with authentic care, like you matter, because you do. I imagine we get the same bedside manner her loved ones get. She's a problem solver and I like that. She gets down to business trying to do what she can to solve as many of your issues as she can. You have to be a good listener to do that. Be an active participant in your care and speak up. We often don't these days since many doctors get annoyed & think it's a sign you don't trust them or we're difficult. Not her, she knows it's important. She has a good memory of past appts. Many doctors don't & that's what makes us all feel like just a number. If she appears in a serious mood it's only because she is very professional, but you'll see her mouth twitch or break a grin if you're witty, & that's how you know she's very easy going and unafraid to laugh along with you. We need more Dr Munro's in this world.
- Family Medicine
Experience: 39 years
- English
NPI: 1144335373
Residency: MacNeal Hospital
Residency: Riverside Osteopathic Hospital
Medical School: Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
