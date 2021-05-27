Overview

Dr. Cathy Milam, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Milam works at Milam Bogart Dermatology in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Seborrheic Keratosis and Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.