Overview

Dr. Cathy Liesner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Liesner works at Obstetrics & Gynecology Inc in Dayton, OH with other offices in Springboro, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.