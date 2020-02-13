Overview

Dr. Cathy Larrimore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital.



Dr. Larrimore works at Covington Womens Hlth Speclists in Covington, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.