Dr. Cathy He, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
5 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Cathy He, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.

Dr. He works at Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    22485 State Highway 249 Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 955-7577
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    9645 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 110, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 955-7577
    Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 320, Houston, TX 77065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 955-7577

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Palliative Care Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 17, 2022
    I was fortunate enough to get an appointment for the first time with a pain management specialist within 3 days in a very difficult time in my life. I'd received what seemed like a hopeless diagnosis of Spinal Stenosis with 3 bad discs and needless to say, in a great deal of pain. My initial appointment with Dr. He was a confidence builder. She thoroughly explained how she could help me. Listened and answered my questions with patience. In about 2 months time I am standing, taking physical therapy and experiencing next to no pain. I am so grateful to have found her and would recommend this doctor, as I have, to anyone with like issues.
    Mary B. Jones — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Cathy He, MD

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1205248069
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
    • Johns Hopkins U
    • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
