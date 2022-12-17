Dr. Cathy He, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. He is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cathy He, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cathy He, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Locations
1
Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine22485 State Highway 249 Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 955-7577Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine9645 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 110, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (281) 955-7577
3
Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 320, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 955-7577
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was fortunate enough to get an appointment for the first time with a pain management specialist within 3 days in a very difficult time in my life. I'd received what seemed like a hopeless diagnosis of Spinal Stenosis with 3 bad discs and needless to say, in a great deal of pain. My initial appointment with Dr. He was a confidence builder. She thoroughly explained how she could help me. Listened and answered my questions with patience. In about 2 months time I am standing, taking physical therapy and experiencing next to no pain. I am so grateful to have found her and would recommend this doctor, as I have, to anyone with like issues.
About Dr. Cathy He, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1205248069
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- Johns Hopkins U
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. He has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. He accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. He has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. He. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. He.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. He, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. He appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.